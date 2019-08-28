Dougherty school board denies former basketball coach’s appeal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County school board denied an appeal from a former Monroe High basketball coach to get his job back.
Keith Hayes filed a grievance in May, claiming the school system violated several policies, which he said cost him his job as basketball coach.
The school board voted to uphold Superintendent Kenneth Dyer’s decision to not grant the appeal on Wednesday.
Hayes was the interim basketball coach for Monroe High.
Vinson Davis, the Monroe High School principal, decided to look for a permanent head coach.
The school opened the position up to everyone to apply.
Hayes did and went through the interview and application process.
Davis did not sit on that committee and the committee went with a different candidate.
Hayes then appealed Davis’ decision to not name him the basketball coach. The appeal went before the superintendent and Dyer decided not to grant that appeal. Hayes appealed that decision to the board of education, which was denied Wednesday.
