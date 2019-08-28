Albany’s Country Club Estate residents want final say on potential solar farm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners deadlocked on an application for a solar farm to be built in one South Georgia community. Three commissioners voted yes, three voted no, so the application failed.
Several residents in Country Club Estates were very vocal about being against a solar farm development for many reasons.
Despite the solar company’s presence at the meeting, residents said they should have the final say on this matter over the 25 acres that are now slowly turning into a battle field.
“And the planning department, I just don’t understand them. They are supposed to be working for the citizens of Albany,” said Carolyn Smith, a resident against the solar farm.
“What can we get out of it besides GA Power getting solar power,” said Aaron Favors, another resident against the possible addition.
The project was brought back to the attention of commissioners Tuesday.
A representative from Inman Solar told residents they won't even know it's there.
“There is no way that any neighbor will see the solar farm unless they were trespassing over 400 feet into this property,” said Steven Schiavello with Inman Solar.
Residents said you can believe, they’ll see them.
“We live there 24/7 so whatever happens needs to come from the residents of Country Club Estate,” Smith explained.
They argued that losing trees and animals in the area would harm the ecosystem and said this addition wouldn’t help bring jobs to the city.
“Our current events that’s happened here in the past 15 days, we ought to look at that,” said Favors.
Schiavello said solar is growing in the south, but it’s just different to many people.
“I honestly believe this is the best use of this property and the best way to preserve the value of this community,” said Schiavello.
Some residents said they won’t stop here.
“We love and are willing to fight for the ecosystem that is in our neighborhood,” said Smith.
Commissioners kept the conversation going after the vote.
Some of them said the city should take further action against these companies coming into cities and putting solar panels in residential areas.
Commissioner Roger Marietta explained why he voted against the project.
“The residents of country club researched it very thoroughly and that’s what they wanted and I’m here to represent them,” said Marietta.
Marietta said the zoning should be limited in neighborhoods for only residents wanting personal solar panels and that industrial solar farms seem better when they are located in rural areas.
Commissioner Jon Howard mentioned the city should consider a moratorium on solar zoning until they can get a handle on it.
That is a topic potentially slated for the next commission meeting.
