Albany approves internet service purchase renewal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chief information officer for the City of Albany said no one else can compete with the city’s high-speed internet and service.
This comes after Albany commissioners voted to renew the purchase of a 10 gigabit protected internet service from Georgia Public Web.
The three-year agreement has a total cost of more than $350,000.
Chief Information Officer Steven Carter said this renewal allows them to extend services into city and county offices as wells as commercial and residential customers.
“It’s something that we need to do. We provide some of the best service and the fastest internet in this area. So the passing of this contract allows us to continue to provide the service to our customers at a higher level,” said Carter.
Carter also said this contract will assure customers that Albany Telecom will meet those higher expectations.
