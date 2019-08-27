Warrants issued in East Albany shooting

From left to right: Jaquaris Martel Gatlin, James Antowhn Green, Jr. and Tyress Dontae Mathis. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | August 27, 2019 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 2:51 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued warrants in an East Albany shooting that left one person injured.

Tyress Mathis, 20, James Green, Jr., 31, and Jaquaris Gatlin, 20, are all wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Loftus Drive on Aug. 21.

The victim was grazed by a bullet in the back of his head, according to APD.

All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

