Ward 4 incumbent: Roger Marietta running to keep Albany commission seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Roger Marietta is running to keep his city commission seat he’s held for the past 12 years.
“And then I just thought to myself, while were out here campaigning, let’s clean up the area we’re campaigning in,” Marietta told a WALB reporter during an interview.
Marietta spoke with WALB Tuesday morning while he campaigned in Ward 4 neighborhoods, and picked up trash along the way.
Marietta said the theme for his campaign is based on an idea of “Christian Servant Leadership.”
“We can’t let our guard down, we’ve got to keep preparing for the next storm," Marietta said. "And that’s the theme of my campaign. It’s a servant leadership theme.”
Marietta is referring to all of the hard work he said has gone into rebuilding the city after the January 2017 tornadoes and October’s Hurricane Michael.
He said it’s been through his faith, and the faith of the Ward 4 residents that he and his neighbors have been able to do the rebuilding work they’ve done.
Marietta said just looking around Tuesday, you can see some of his policies in action.
“You know, we’re resurfacing roads, we’re fixing alleys," Marrietta said. "You know, we haven’t gotten everybody’s alley or everybody’s street, but we’re making a great deal of progress.”
Marietta is a retired veteran, who now teaches political science at Albany State University.
He said picking up litter, repairing infrastructure, like street lights, roads and the sewer systems, are a part of his campaign.
Marrietta also said in order to keep crime down, he wants to not only hire more police officers, he also wants to retain the ones the city already has.
Voting for Ward 4 commissioner is Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.