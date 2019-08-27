Ward 4 challenger: Chad Warbington running for Albany City Commission seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chad Warbington ran for the same Ward 4 Albany City Commission seat four years ago, brand new to politics.
Now, he’s running again.
Warbington is challenging incumbent, Roger Marietta.
46-year-old Warbington is from the Atlanta area.
He moved down here to work at Procter and Gamble. Warbington then started his business, Shutters Plus.
“Really I see that as a big asset for me to be able to relate to families and children,” Warbington said.
Warbington said his wife and three children gives him a family perspective that could help as a commissioner.
“We’ve raised our children here. We’ve seen the struggles," Warbington said. "We’ve seen the good sides of Albany that have been great for raising a family, and we’ve also seen the areas that need improvement.”
Warbington also said being a business owner has taught him how to manage finances, generate income and how to pay expenses.
The Ward 4 challenge said this is needed knowledge when it comes to understanding a city’s budget.
“Albany has tremendous assets," Warbington said. "We have tremendous growth potential, but for some reason, the policies are just not there.”
Warbington said his campaign’s theme is “change.” He says he wants to bring “new and fresh ideas.”
“We need new voices and new ideas,” Warbington added.
Warbington said another one of his campaign platforms is fighting crime.
Voting for Ward 4 commissioner is Nov. 5.
