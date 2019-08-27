VSU professor to serve statewide education interests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia professor has been tapped to help maintain education standards across the state.
Karla Hull is a professor of education at Valdosta State University (VSU).
She has been asked to serve by representing public universities on the Georgia Professional Standards Commission Board.
Hull said the board makes recommendations and works to maintain public education standards across the state.
“I think it’s a benefit to Valdosta and the region for me to be with all of these experienced educators and administrators to get other viewpoints to bring back and to be able to bring our point of view to the state," said Hull.
Approaching the end of her career, Hull shared that she feels honored to serve on a board that means so much to her and her peers.
She is set to attend her first board meeting in September.
