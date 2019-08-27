‘This is not the norm’: Leaders host gun violence forum at Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “This is not the norm.” That’s what the moderator had to say about gun violence in Albany and across the country during a gun violence forum that was hosted at Albany State University (ASU) Monday.
City leaders, students and the Albany Police Department (APD) attended the event.
WALB spoke with one student who said the conversation about gun violence is needed for students on campus because they don’t talk about it enough.
“We should’ve had this conversation years ago. We should always have this conversation actually, when we get to school so that we can handle it better throughout the entire semester,” said student and ASU NAACP President Keturh Butler-Reed.
WALB also spoke with the university’s chief of police who said ASU is working closely with APD when it comes to coordinating events off campus, they are aware of what’s happening around them.
“Being educated is going to keep us all safe. So we welcome the community to come out to the university at any of our symposiums to just engage. Engage with our legislators, help strike the difference and the balance to return the love back to the community,” said Gregory Elder, the university’s police chief.
Topics discussed during the forum included gun laws and gun buyback programs.
