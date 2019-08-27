Survey: Food delivery drivers admit to tampering with customers’ food

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to USA Today, food delivery services like GrubHub or UberEats were a part of a survey where drivers admitted to nibbling on some of the customers’ food before dropping their meal off.
U.S. Food Service Distributor asked about 500 food delivery drivers and 1,500 customers who order through apps about their habits. 21 percent of customers who use apps like UberEats, GrubHub, Doordash, and Postmates said they suspected a driver took food at some point, and 54 percent of drivers admitted to being tempted by the smell of customers’ food.
“Oh, I would be highly upset because that would mean that somebody put their hands on my food and took something out and ate my food. You don’t know where their hands have been and I paid for it. So, I wouldn’t want them putting their hands in my food or touching it at all,”said Amaya Rodriguez.
“I feel like you shouldn’t put your hands on something you didn’t pay for because it’s not right,"said Davion Dupas.
There’s one food service that didn’t make the survey and that’s WAITR.
“Well, there’s quite a few differences between how WAITR works with their drivers than other competitors. And it gives us a better feeling that we are more confident in the integrity of our food. Our drivers are employees. They are not contract workers. Most of the other competitors in our range are contractors," said Dean Turcol, with Media Relations at WAITR.
For many, using these food delivery apps come in handy.
“I use UberEats a lot for work or if I’m just being lazy at home. So, I just go ahead and order it up. I usually get IHop because that’s one of my favorite places to get," said Alan Kohan.
WAITR just rolled out new seals in certain markets so that if you see the seal is broken, you know something isn’t right.
“And this will reinforce to our restaurants and to our customers that we are doing everything possible to make sure that our restaurant partners and our customers are completely satisfied,”said Turcol.
