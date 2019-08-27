Play of the Week: Burrus finds Demps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time to announce the Play of the Week winner.
So, here is our week 1 Play of the Week.
The winner for this week is Option 1.
Ni’tavion Burrus finds Tramaine Demps in the endzone and he mosses the defender for the first touchdown of the season.
We had almost 4 thousand votes this week.
And Option 1 took home almost half those votes.
Make sure you tune in next Tuesday, to see who takes home the honor for week 2.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.