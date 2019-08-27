Student arrested after bomb threat made to Dougherty High

Student arrested after bomb threat made to Dougherty High
Dougherty Comprehensive High School.
By Jordan Barela | August 27, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:37 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student is in custody after a bomb threat was made to a Dougherty County school.

The male student is a student at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, according J.D. Sumner, school district spokesperson.

The high school was evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in to the county’s E-911 center Tuesday, according to the school district.

The call came in before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the school was then briefly evacuated as school officials and police searched the building.

Students returned to the building around 3:25 p.m.

UPDATE: The person believed to be responsible for the bomb threat called in today for Dougherty High is in police custody.

Posted by Dougherty County School System on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.