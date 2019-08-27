Student arrested after bomb threat made to Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student is in custody after a bomb threat was made to a Dougherty County school.
The male student is a student at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, according J.D. Sumner, school district spokesperson.
The high school was evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in to the county’s E-911 center Tuesday, according to the school district.
The call came in before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., the school was then briefly evacuated as school officials and police searched the building.
Students returned to the building around 3:25 p.m.
