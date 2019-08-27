Man’s truck stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say

Man’s truck stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say
After reporting the car theft, 42-year-old William Kelley was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked with a new charge of burglary. (Source: Gray News)
By Kali O'Rourke | August 27, 2019 at 6:04 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 6:10 AM

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) - After reporting his truck stolen, a Washington man was arrested because investigators determined he had been inside a store, robbing it, during the theft.

William Kelley, 42, reported his Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen Sunday morning, according to a report from the Kennewick Police Department. Kelley said he had left his keys on the front seat while looking for a nearby bathroom.

An unidentified man on a 10-speed bike rode by the truck, discovered Kelley’s keys, put his bike in the bed and drove away.

Stolen Pick-up Truck

On 8-25-2019 at about 6:00AM, KPD responded to the area of the 500 block of E Bruneau for an auto theft that had just occurred. The owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, was reporting that someone just stole his red 1992 Chevy pickup with maroon canopy, WA license B96531X. He had left his keys on the seat. A male riding a 10-speed rode by and discovered the keys and then threw his back bike in the bed of the truck and fled. Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street. Kelley was booked into the jail in the AM hours on a warrant and subsequently a new charge of Burglary was added. Kelley's vehicle has still not been located. Any assistance with locating the truck or the identify the car thief, please call KPD reference case number 19-33651.

Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Kelley told police he had been at the tavern Saturday night and went home with friends, leaving the truck there. But upon watching surveillance video from the tavern, investigators determined that was not the case.

Instead, police said Kelley arrived at the location about 5:30 a.m. He is accused of then going into a business across the street from the tavern to burgle it.

While he was inside, allegedly stealing items, his truck was stolen. Police confirmed the car theft with surveillance video.

Kelley was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked with a new charge of burglary.

The identity of the car thief is unknown, and Kelley’s truck has not been located.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.