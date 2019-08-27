Man wanted for check fraud in multiple Ga. counties, Fla.

Man wanted for check fraud in multiple Ga. counties, Fla.
Marcus Bernard Benning (Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jordan Barela | August 27, 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:12 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by multiple Georgia counties and Florida for check fraud, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Bernard Benning is wanted by several Georgia counties and Gadsden County, Florida.

He is described as 6′3 and approximately 300 pounds.

Benning is believed to be driving a white Ford truck with a Georgia tag RLZ4058.

Anyone with information on Benning’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 400-8005 or (229) 400-8004.

Posted by Decatur County Sheriff's Office- Georgia on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.