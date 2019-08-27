Janiyah Brooks’ mother granted bond

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a 3-year-old abuse victim who later died from her injuries was granted bond Tuesday afternoon.
Crystal Brooks was given a $40,000 bond, along with the $5,000 bond she was given previously for a cruelty to children charge.
Below is a breakdown of Brooks’ charges for her bond:
- $30,000 for aggravated battery
- $1,000 for battery
- $9,000 on false statement
Judge Willie Lockette said by law, he is required to give a bond because the case was not indicted 90 days after the arrest.
The state asked that Brooks be released on a $250,000 bond.
Lockette denied that, and said that’s excessive based on the charges she was given.
The state said Brooks hasn’t been indicted because they are still investigating the case. They still have to go through medical records, look at forensic evidence and gather more witnesses.
Lockette said once more findings are discovered, she could be arrested again for more serious charges if the state finds it.
The state has to decide if it wants to upgrade the charges as it continues its investigation.
