Fourth suspect arrested in Albany’s Cherry Avenue homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Cherry Avenue murder of Kawoski Newberry.
Janareus Raquez Shannon, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with felony murder in Newberry’s death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Newberry was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue around 8 a.m. on Aug. 14.
On Aug. 18, police announced the arrest of Willie Mobley, 40, and his son Jacorie Mobley, 22, who were charged with charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Newberry’s death.
Police said Shannon is Willie’s son and brother to Jacorie.
On Aug. 20, police announced the arrest of the third suspect, Tre’Shawn Malik Smith, 19, in the Newberry homicide case.
APD reported the Smith is Newberry’s cousin.
Shannon was booked in the Dougherty County Jail.
