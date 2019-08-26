Drier air arrives midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms continue Monday evening. No severe storms however some are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain gradually ends toward midnight but a few showers are likely overnight.
Keep an umbrella nearby we’ve got more rain tomorrow. Drier air filters in Wednesday therefore not as wet as rain chances drop the rest of the week. Definitely drier but also a tad hotter as highs rise from the 80s into the low 90s.
For Labor Day weekend rain chances rise again with scattered showers and storms Saturday becoming likely Sunday as highs hold in the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms hold for the holiday with highs around 90.
We’re tracking the tropics with two active storm systems in Atlantic. Invest 98L became newly formed T.D. Six Monday. T.D. Six sits between the U.S. and Bermuda. It poses no threat to the lower 48. It’ll remain over the open water.
In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Dorian which is on track to strengthen becoming a Cat 1 hurricane (next name-Erin) Tuesday. It’s projected track moves through the Bahamas last week nearly the east coast of south FL this weekend. Remember you can track the tropics with WALB First Alert Weather App.
