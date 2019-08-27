Camilla Fire Department gets better ISO rating

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Fire Department has improved when it comes to its ability to combating fires within the community.
The fire department has gotten an ISO rating of three, which goes into effect Sept. 1.
The Insurance Services Office rates fire departments and their surrounding communities by calculating how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in that community. The ISO provides this score to homeowners’ insurance companies who then use the score to help set insurance rates. The more well-equipped a fire department is to extinguish a fire, the less likely the structure is to burn down, which lowers the risk of structure loss, and therefore less expensive to insure.
Following an intensive review of a department’s equipment, staffing, training, proximity of the firehouse, water supply and emergency communications systems (911), ISO rates fire departments on a scale of 1 to 10. A one is the best possible classification and 10 meaning the department does not meet the ISO’s minimum requirements.
A maximum score of 106 on the review is available; scores of 90 and above translate into an ISO classification of 1.
