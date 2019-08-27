AT&T picketers in Albany: ‘We will strike for as long as it takes’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly 100 Albany AT&T workers said they will remain on strike for however long it takes.
You may have seen them picketing on North Westover Boulevard.
They’re striking against what they said are bad-faith contract negations by the company.
More than 20,000 employees across nine states are protesting against AT&T.
Employees here in Albany include customer service representatives and technicians who said AT&T customers are going to have to bear with them while they fight for their jobs.
There’s plenty of parking at Albany’s AT&T work center because employee’s aren’t on the job.
“We are on strike in protest to AT&T bargaining in bad faith,” said Communication Workers of America President Dwight Meggs, who said customers may have to pay.
“Please bear with us, you may experience some delays,” said Meggs.
Thousands of AT&T employee strikes stretched across the country Monday over allegations of unfair labor practices.
“The strike, as it stands right now, it’s going to last as long as it takes to get somebody to the table that can negotiate with us,” said Meggs.
WALB News 10 reached out to the Southeast AT&T district for further comment, but we have not heard back.
Meggs said their argument comes from a lack of transparency from the company.
“For many many years, and past practices, the company has always been able to negotiate and hash out things near the end. We’ve come to a point now where AT&T has told us that they have no interest in some of our biggest concerns,” explained Meggs.
Meggs couldn’t elaborate on those concerns but said they want a contract and are ready to move forward.
“We’re all tired, we’ve been working a lot but everybody’s in good spirits,” Meggs said.
But until then, he said they’ll continue their efforts.
“Til the last man’s standing,” said Meggs.
The Georgia Public Service Commission said it has spoken to AT&T officials about the strike, below is a statement from the organization.
If any AT&T customers experience cable service problems, they can call customer service at (800) 288-2020.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.