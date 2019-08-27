Albany police searching for burglary, theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a man wanted on multiple charges.
The APD Criminal Investigations Bureau: Property Crimes Unit is searching for Spencer Flownory, 18.
Police said Flownory is wanted on two counts of 2nd degree burglary and five counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle theft).
Anyone with any information on Flownory’s whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.