Albany police searching for burglary, theft suspect

Albany police searching for burglary, theft suspect
By Krista Monk | August 26, 2019 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a man wanted on multiple charges.

The APD Criminal Investigations Bureau: Property Crimes Unit is searching for Spencer Flownory, 18.

BOLO from the Criminal Investigation Bureau:Property Crimes Unit Spencer Flownory (18) Wanted for 2-Counts of 2nd...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

Police said Flownory is wanted on two counts of 2nd degree burglary and five counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle theft).

Anyone with any information on Flownory’s whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.