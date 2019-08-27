Albany Fire Department in need of life saving devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live within a certain mile radius from a fire station or fire hydrant, your insurance premiums could go down.
But to install fire hydrants further out in Dougherty County could cost $12 million.
Albany’s fire chief has a less expensive solution, that he said could also save lives.
In the event of a fire, it’s more important to save someone’s life or home than it is to save them some money. That’s the statement Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas made Monday.
There are areas in the county limits that don’t have fire hydrants.
If the county did expand water lines and install hydrants, people could save money on their insurance premiums.
It would cost the county $12 million to do this in five different areas, called “areas of opportunities,” in county limits.
However, Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott has a less expensive idea.
“We really need to move forward with getting tanker trucks. We’re a very large county and we don’t have one tanker truck,” said Scott.
Scott said that pretty much every fire department uses tanker trucks. They can put fires out with the water stored in the trucks and they don’t need to be near a fire hydrant to do so.
The trucks also cost $250,000 to $400,000 each, compared to the $12 million to install fire hydrants.
Cohilas said he wants a more comprehensive recommendation before the board makes a decision.
Dougherty County commissioners were told another project would be too costly today, as well.
The board asked their financial consultant what it would take to fast forward their T-SPLOST projects. The county will collect around $26 million through the sales tax over the next five years.
On Monday, Cohilas asked if it would be worth it to borrow money to get the projects started now.
Financial Adviser Ed Wall said very bluntly that it would not be a good idea.
“Have all the trails done between now and the end of the year and see how negative we go,” said Wall.
“We could do that, but the trails are laid out. And we also have a couple grants that we’re getting ready to go and we don’t want to outspend our grants,” responded Assistant County Manager Scott Addison.
He’s referring to a timeline they set up to complete the Flint River Trails System.
Addison and Wall agree that it wouldn’t be good for the county to borrow money at this time.
The State of Georgia has released a litter index, and Albany-Dougherty County actually ranks pretty low on the list.
The amount of litter in a city or county is ranked on a one to four scale.
One being no litter and four being extremely littered.
The Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) Board Chairman Jeanette Henderson announced Monday that Albany’s ranking is 1.55.
County Commissioner Victor Edwards said according to records, it seems the places with the most litter seem to be in his district, district two.
And Commissioner Clinton Johnson’s district, district three.
“It’s going to take all of us in the community to pull together. Churches, civic organizations to do a more extended effort to come together, you know, and just pick up litter when you see it,” said Henderson.
Edwards and KADB leaders agree they’ll continue this conversation. He said he wants to know why minority population communities have the most litter-related issues.
A group of Dougherty County students are now prepared to go through another natural disaster.
The University of Georgia’s Extension Office in the county just graduated nine students from their program.
It teaches them how to prepare and then safely make it through a storm, like October's Hurricane Michael.
The extension office is also working with farmers after Michael.
Their biggest concern now is making sure farmers are still getting counseling and mental health support after the storm.
“We’ve been trained by mental health professionals, some of our extension agents, because of the suicide rates, especially after Hurricane Michael and the devastation to the farmers. So we have been focusing on farmers, especially in the rural communities, providing mental health services,” said James Morgan, the county extension coordinator .
Morgan reminded county commissioners on Monday that farmers are still waiting on the federal disaster aid they were promised months ago.
