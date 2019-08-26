Wild Adventures named ‘Best Theme Park Deal’ in Ga.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is home to the Best Theme Park Deal in the state, according to Yahoo! Finance.
Wild Adventures Theme Park was recognized by the group for having low admissions prices and a variety of rides.
Wild Adventures Spokesperson Adam Floyd said the accomplishment may be a result of them being a one-price park.
“Wild Adventures includes the roller coaster rides, the new additions like discovery outpost, but also Splash Island Water Park. That’s included in your admission as well. So when you add all of that in, along with our season pass deals, and our pre-K kids seasons passes, it really does make Wild Adventures one of the best deals. Not just in Georgia but throughout the country," said Floyd.
Floyd said they have always felt that Wild Adventures has been of incredible value to families.
Floyd said that they’re glad to know that other people feel the same way.
