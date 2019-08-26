VFD to collect money for muscle diseases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is showing their continued commitment to protecting and serving.
Later this week, the group is expected to collect donations in front of multiple storefronts.
It all a part of their annual Fill the Boot Drive, to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Dereck Willis, a Valdosta firefighter, said they money helps the organization to work to find a cure to muscle-debilitating diseases.
“We’re called to try to make things better. Sometimes we can make calls better, sometimes we can’t. This is another opportunity that we can try to make things better for our community," said Willis.
Willis said the money will also go to sending kids with muscles diseases to special needs camps.
He shared that the department has been collecting money for the organization for 65 years now.
