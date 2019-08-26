Valdosta to vote on Sunday alcohol sale hours

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Council is giving residents the option to vote on businesses extending hours for Sunday alcohol sales.
Late last week, the council approved putting the “brunch bill” referendum on the ballot in a few months.
If passed, the new rules would allow alcohol sales to start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, as opposed to the current 12:30 p.m. time.
An idea that college student Kory Blackshear said he could get behind.
“It’s kind of inconvenient to always wait until 12:30 to go get alcohol. It kind of, like deters your day a little bit if you have plans for brunch," said Blackshear.
Blackshear and other members of the community said that they think a change in sale hours could mean additional revenue for the community.
Voting for this topic and others is set to take place on Election Day on November 5.
