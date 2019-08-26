Teen shot Sunday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Sunday night.
Albany Police tell us the victim is 19-year-old Lerante Joffrion. They say a call came from the hospital, saying the victim showed up with a gun shot wound to his abdomen.
APD responded to the 700 block of Gilbert Lane at 12:52 a.m., where the shooting is thought to have occurred.
We are trying to get information on Joffrion’s condition.
There are no known suspects at the moment according to police, but we expect an update on the investigation later, as this story develops.
