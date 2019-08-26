Team of the Week: Cairo Syrupmakers

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - They were our Game of the Week, now they’re our Team of the Week.
After snapping a two game losing streak to the Thomasville Bulldogs, the Syrupmakers came into week 1 firing on all cylinders.
And that’s why they’re our team of the week.
Their schedule doesn’t get any easier, but the Syrupmakers are ready to set the tone.
With a high powered offense leading the way, the Syrupmakers racked up 45 points.
The most they've ever had in the series.
With another big game coming up this Friday against Bainbridge, Cairo is ready to prove themselves.
“We just got to get better," said head football coach Steven DeVoursney. "Cairo’s got to get better. We made a lot of mistakes last week and we’ve got to try and get better. They’ve got a good team, they’re the state champs, they’re ranked number one in state. So, we’re going to have to play a great football game and that’s what we’ve got to work on this week in practice.”
Cairo will host the Bearcats on Friday at 7:30 P.M.
