Phoebe Putney announces major improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At a meeting Monday morning, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) announced that the facility plans $250 million in capital improvements over the next five years.
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner made the announcement that PPMH is moving in the direction of having all private rooms for its patients.
Management will also construct a new emergency and trauma center, while also expanding its ambulatory care network.
Other improvements include a new neonatal intensive care unit, and enhanced women and children’s services.
PPMH will also update all operating suites at Phoebe Main.
“The most important element of Phoebe Focus is our commitment to patient safety by becoming a High Reliability Organization (HRO),” Steiner said.
An HRO is an organization that operates in a highly-complex, elevated-risk environment and embraces a deliberate, structured and programmatic approach to safety. Successful HROs are guided by and committed to a goal of zero accidents or adverse incidents.
“Before I came to Albany, Phoebe truly committed itself to patient safety and created work groups to focus on specific areas of patient harm. In the last three years, our teams have reduced those incidents by an amazing 61 percent. Our goal is zero patient harm, and we are determined to ensure that patient safety is always at the very core of our culture,” Steiner said.
The hospital has created a new website to gather feedback from customers and patients.
