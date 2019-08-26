Man found dead in Tifton pond; investigation underway

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Tifton pond Friday, according to Sheriff Gene Scarborough.
The man, who was reported missing, was found dead in a pond on Willie Moore Road, according to Scarborough.
The body was found using a helicopter.
An autopsy was done but the results are still pending, officials said.
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are still investigating.
WALB is still working to confirm the identity of the man. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
