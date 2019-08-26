Gun violence forum coming to ASU

She adds “It’s not just on those city leaders, there’s also got to be community efforts put toward trying to get us to a point where we all just say enough is enough, and we all get together, and come together, and and do something about what’s going on. So part of the discussion is to just talk about things, where do we go from here, what can be done to prevent more of this going on in our city and in our communities and in our nation?”