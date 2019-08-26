Gun violence forum coming to ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday night, Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, Chief of Police Michael Persley and others will gather for a gun violence forum at Albany State University.
The event comes after five shootings in the last 15 days, and it’s leaving many in Albany on edge.
One Albany resident says “I’m very observant because of it, but it can be a little bit scary.”
Two of those shootings happened just last week within 24 hours of each other.
From the August 10th shooting of 17-year-old Quamiya Jones, to the Downtown and East Albany incidents that killed one man and injured another, a rash of gun violence has prompted many in the community to speak out.
One woman says she’s glad to hear city and state leaders are working to end this violence.
House District 153 Representative CaMia Hopson will moderate the forum, and says city leaders are doing what they can to combat gun violence, but it’s a community effort.
She adds “It’s not just on those city leaders, there’s also got to be community efforts put toward trying to get us to a point where we all just say enough is enough, and we all get together, and come together, and and do something about what’s going on. So part of the discussion is to just talk about things, where do we go from here, what can be done to prevent more of this going on in our city and in our communities and in our nation?”
Some people in Albany believe these conversations are needed and well overdue but add “I do believe that it should have been done earlier. Maybe it could have prevented a lot of deaths that happened.”
Representative CaMia Hopson says “This is just another discussion. I mean we got to keep having discussions, but we’ve also got to come up with action and put action behind it. Like I said, the city leaders are doing what they can but its also important that the community gets involved, the students get involved. Everyone gets involved and we all try to work to a common solution.”
The forum starts at 6 pm at the BCB Auditorium at Albany State University.
The History and Political Science Club is hosting the public event.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.