13 candidates qualify for Albany races

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteen candidates are set to run in four different Albany races after last week’s qualifying.
Six candidates will face incumbent Dorothy Hubbard for Albany’s mayoral seat.
Henry Mathis, Bo Dorough, James Bernard Pratt Jr., Eddie Allen, Tracy Taylor and R. Omar Salaam qualified for the mayor’s seat.
Jon Howard will run unopposed in the city’s Ward 1 race.
Roger Marietta and Chad Warbington will face each other in the Ward 4 race.
Leroy Smith, John Hawthorne and Demetrius Young all qualified for the Ward 6 race.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.