Suspects arrested in Cairo shooting, robbery

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested in a Cairo shooting and robbery, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The victim was shot multiple times at his house on 8th Avenue Northwest on Aug. 21, according to the GBI.
The victim was robbed at gunpoint and his house was ransacked by the two suspects.
The two suspects took items from the home, the GBI said.
Tarveny Tyrone Shine, 22, was arrested Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault, first degree home invasion, first degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and taken to Grady County Jail.
The second suspect, Marcel Tavonto Williams, 25, was arrested Monday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first degree home invasion, first degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Williams was taken to Grady County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.