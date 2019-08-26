Albany community watch program member demonstrates neighborly qualities for over 30 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Many in Albany are calling for neighborhood watches to address safety concerns.
WALB followed around Harold Williams, who has been a loyal member of his community watch program for 30 years.
Williams is a block captain in his community watch.
“Try to know your neighbor, try to communicate with them and then if something goes on, they will be lucky enough to let you know and call in to somebody, if someone is doing something to your house and that’s what you call a neighborhood watch,” Williams said.
Williams said he walks the streets often.
Over his 30 years in the program, he has built a trusting relationship with everyone on his block.
Williams even has their phone numbers to keep communication always open.
Williams said meetings and projects are held for the community to bond over.
One of those projects is funded by a grant to help beautify the neighborhood and reduce crime.
Williams said watching out for those next door can be as easy as being observant even off his own front porch.
“Well, if I sit here and see something going on or see somebody coming through the neighborhood,” Williams said. "If I see a car circling in here a whole lot, then I’ll check it out get a tag number and call somebody.”
Williams said his neighbors will even call him first before the police.
Williams hopes neighbors remember what it really means to be a neighbor.
Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Daugherty Beautiful executive director, said there are 66 community watch programs in Daugherty County.
