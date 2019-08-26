Albany city leaders take actions to combat illegal dump sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -More illegal dump sites found in Albany have some city leaders taking more steps to combat it, including a town hall meeting Saturday night.
Judy Bowles with Keep Dougherty Albany Beautiful says they are working with landlords, the Sheriff's Office and Code Enforcement.
They want to eliminate illegal dump sites created after evictions.
She adds “Landlords puts things out on the right of way, and it stays there for two days before it’s moved. The process now is that Code Enforcement is on-site, and that it is to be containerized and immediately moved."
Bowles says if you believe you’ve seen someone illegally dumping take a photo of their licenses plate and report it by calling 311.
She adds people can take 250 pounds a day to the landfill free of charge.
