Albanians shot to death in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were shot on Mellon Street in Columbus Sunday night. Two of them died, and they were from Albany.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said that 28-year-old Lamonte Denard Muff from Albany, died from multiple gunshot wounds at 10:56 Sunday night.
24-year-old Lyatray Lisshawn Buchanan, also from Albany, died from a gunshot wound at just after 11:00 Sunday night.
Both bodies are being sent to Decatur to be autopsied.
A third unidentified victim is in critical condition. We will have more on this developing story later.
