Higher rain chances return Sunday afternoon/evening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Sunday! Plenty of clouds and higher rain chances will keep our highs today in the mid to upper 80s. Peak rain chances arrive late afternoon and continue into the evening hours.
Much of the same is expected both Monday and Tuesday.
There’s a 70% chance of showers and storms each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90°.
Lower rain chances eventually return by Thursday with highs warming into the low 90s.
