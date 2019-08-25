3 firefighters injured after Savannah apartment building struck by lightning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A total of three firefighters suffered injuries they received while working a fire caused by a lightning strike in the Liberty Oaks subdivision.
One firefighter received traumatic injuries after a roof collapsed on him. A second firefighter received first and second degree burns, while a third firefighter is suffering from third degree burns.
One of those firefighters have been taken to the Burn Unit in Augusta. Another was taken to a nearby hospital, but has since been released.
Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns says the building was struck by lightning.
Multiple fire engines from Chatham Fire and Savannah Fire worked to contain the fire. A search and rescue team checked to make sure that no one was inside of the building.
The Red Cross Executive Director tells WTOC that volunteers helped provide emergency financial assistance to 11 families. A total of 13 adults and 17 children were left without homes after the fire. Red Cross caseworkers say each family did have a place to stay.
Onlookers stood around and watched for hours.
One woman’s mother lived in the building and spoke with WTOC about the fire.
“After they were telling her to move back even further and we just got a little worried so we drove here just to make sure that she was okay and to see the extent of everything,” said Marquitta Steele. She says her mom saw the lightning hit the building. “She saw lightning come through her bedroom window and shortly after that, she smelled smoke or saw smoke outside and she came out to inquire about it and at that time, the officers were coming around to the doors and knocking on the doors telling everybody to get out.”
“We were scared because we didn’t know if they were alright.” JayLeah Steele says she worried about her birds she and her grandma share, but the fireman rescued them. “I was really happy because I love the birds and I don’t know what I would do without them.”
Chatham County Police remained on the scene Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.