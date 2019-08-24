Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wrapping up the week rather steamy on the driest day of the week. Highs in the 90s but it felt hotter more like 100-105. Other than a few spotty showers dry through the evening.
That changes over the weekend as a cold front sinks south and stalls across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday become likely Sunday. This sets the stage for an extended unsettled weather period with rain and storms each day next week.
We'll cool just a tad as highs drop into the upper 80s while lows hold low-mid 70s.
The tropics have heated up with Invest 98L near the southeast Florida coast and Invest 99L in the eastern Atlantic. Invest 98L has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression/tropical storm within the next 5 days. Further strengthening also likely for Invest 99L which has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression/tropical storms within the next 5 days. It’s possible we’ll be tracking two named storms (Dorian and Erin) next week.
