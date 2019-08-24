Weekend rain likely

The tropics have heated up with Invest 98L near the southeast Florida coast and Invest 99L in the eastern Atlantic. Invest 98L has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression/tropical storm within the next 5 days. Further strengthening also likely for Invest 99L which has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression/tropical storms within the next 5 days. It’s possible we’ll be tracking two named storms (Dorian and Erin) next week.