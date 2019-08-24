‘I’m going to try for another 50’: Tifton barber styling, cutting and buzzing hair for 50 years

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Out of all the South Georgia barbers, not many can say they have owned or worked in the same building for more than 50 years.
Everyone in Tifton seems to know his name. Hollis Flanders gets along with everyone he meets, especially those who sit in his chair at his barbershop.
Flanders remembered his first haircut in the shop.
“The first time I got a haircut after I got out of the Navy, I came right here to this barbershop. Mr. Red Walters owned it and ran it. I got a hair cut and told him, I cut hair a little in the Navy. He asked me to come help him on Saturday, I need some help. I told him I probably wasn’t that good but he said come on try. Been here ever since,” Hollis said.
Scott Glisson has been cutting hair alongside Hollis for the past 16 years and Hollis says he will take over the business after he’s done.
“It’s been fifteen to sixteen years now, I just try to treat the shop like it is mine but it is Hollis’ barbershop. He wants me to run it just like he was running it and that’s what I try to do. He’s been pretty successful, so I shouldn’t try to change some things,” Glisson said.
Flanders said that he has even raised his children in the shop.
“He would come sit after school every day with me, practically every day, he would go get paper and bring it back in here. He even delivered the papers. He would sit with me a few minutes and have a coke,” Flanders recalled.
For Flanders, keeping a business for so many years is simple.
“The key to keeping a business is to stay in one place so people will know where you are,” he said.
And he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“I’m going to try for another 50,” Hollis said, with a smile.
Those in Tift County not only know Hollis for his sharp skills with a razor, but also his sharp wit and mind.
The building Hollis’s shop is in has been around for 100 years. The shop has been in the same place since the building was constructed.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.