Have you gotten your shot for Hepatitis A?

TURNER CO., (WALB) - With the outbreak of the Hepatitis A virus spreading across North Georgia as well as in South Florida, the Georgia Department of Public Health wants everyone to get vaccinated.
Many health care clinics in South Georgia are waiving their administrative fees.
This will allow those living in the South Health District Region to come out and get the vaccine without paying any out of pocket costs.
This is the Georgia Department of Public Health's way of protecting those families in South Georgia from the virus.
Mary Anna Sturdevan, Turner County Health Department nurse manager, said everyone should take precautions.
“We have a vaccine series, which is two vaccines six months apart that will help prevent the Hepatitis A virus if you come in contact with it,” Sturdevan said. “Hepatitis A is a highly contagious infection with your liver. It is spread usually person to person or through eating contaminated food."
The South Health District is made up of ten South Georgia counties.
Those counties are Turner, Ben Hill, Irwin, Tift, Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Brooks, Lowndes and Echols.
