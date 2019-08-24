Cordele Police need help identifying Pizza Hut robber

A sketch of the suspect in a Aug. 15 robbery of a Cordele Pizza hut. (Source: Cordele Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | August 23, 2019 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 11:19 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the lone suspect in a robbery at Pizza Hut on Aug. 15.

Police said they are partnering with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist to aid in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, between 20-30 years old, between 5’7-5’9 and around 130 pounds.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, red shoes and a bandanna covering part of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department Detective Division at (229) 276-2921.

