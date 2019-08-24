Cordele Police need help identifying Pizza Hut robber

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the lone suspect in a robbery at Pizza Hut on Aug. 15.
Police said they are partnering with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist to aid in the investigation.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, between 20-30 years old, between 5’7-5’9 and around 130 pounds.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing, red shoes and a bandanna covering part of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department Detective Division at (229) 276-2921.
