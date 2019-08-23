Worth Co. leaders talk new state voting system

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County voters are optimistic about Georgia’s new voting system.
Many Georgia voters have questioned the accuracy of the new machines as well as their security when casting their vote.
The new voting system will not be operational in Worth County until the 2020 presidential primary. However, Supervisor of Elections Brandy Harris already has confidence in the new machines.
“I’m actually a fan of the old ones and the new ones. I think social media blew it up a little bit making people think that they were vulnerable which I don’t agree with. I have the utmost confidence in our machines and who’s building them and our state,” said Harris.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently commented on the security of the new machines.
“Elections security is my top priority,” said Raffensperger. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cyber-security in an ever-changing threat environment.”
Harris said voters will use some familiar features like the touchscreens but also said there will be some noticeable differences.
“They’re able to review it and once they’re finished then they hit a button and it prints the ballot but they haven’t actually voted yet it’s not cast yet and they’re able to look at it, hold it in their hands and then they go to a scanner that scans it in, they put it in there once it’s correct and that’s what counts it,” said Harris.
Like Harris, Worth County voters feel the same way.
One said she is optimistic about paper ballots returning in the new electronic system.
Another voter said she still has concerns and will submit a paper ballot through early voting.
