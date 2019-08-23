Week 1: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgians have been gearing up all year for the first football Friday and it has finally arrived.
Games all over the state will be kicking off this year’s football season tonight. John Barron and Paige Dauer will have highlights, final scores and much more for you this season. So put year game face on and get ready to root for your favorite team.
You can get live score updates on the WALB Sports Twitter page.
Below is a list of this week’s games, final scores will be added as they come in.
- Cairo @ Thomasville
- Warner Robbins @ Tift County
- Drew @ Lowndes
- Coffee @ Brunswick
- Maynard Jackson @ Valdosta
- Seminole County @ Bainbridge
- Thomas County Central @ Early County
- Crisp County @ Americus-Sumter
- Cook @ Westover (Hugh Mills Stadium)
- Monroe @ Jordan
- Turner County @ Worth County
- Irwin County @ Berrien
- Brooks County @ Mitchell County
- Bacon County @ Fitzgerald
- Pelham @ Macon County
- Terrell County @ Chattahoochee County
- Hebron Chirstian Academy @ Clinch County
- Pataula Charter @ Baconton ( rescheduled for Saturday)
- Colquitt County @ North Gwinnett (Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday)
- Lee County @ Dougherty (ASU on Saturday)
- Westwood @ Brookwood
- Southwest Ga @ Abbeville
- Westfield @ Terrell Academy
- Tiftarea @ Creekside
- Bowdon @ Valwood
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.