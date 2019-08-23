VPD investigates second Hill St. armed robbery in a week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a man responsible for robbing a gas station at gun point.
Investigators said it happened Tuesday morning at Mitt’s Food Mart, near the corner of Norman Drive and Hill Avenue.
One of the store owners said the man entered the store around 7 a.m. with his face covered.
He took almost $400 and fled.
This comes just a week after a man was stabbed less than a mile down the road.
We spoke to the VPD Spokesperson, Scottie Johns about the three incidents.
“Two of them was solved immediately. The last robbery on the 2000 block of West Hill—that’s the only one that hasn’t been solved as of now. We’re working to solve it as we speak," said Johns.
Johns said that the three incidents were unrelated.
We spoke to a man who works in the area who said this type of crime isn’t common.
“I’m not concerned at all about— things are going to happen wherever you’re at. Things pop up. Things occur. It’s just the way it is," said Larry Harrison.
Harrison said overall, Valdosta is a good place to live.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on the robbery to contact them directly.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.