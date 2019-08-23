UPDATE: Victim Identified in fiery Dougherty Co. crash

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Dougherty County that happened about 10:30 Thursday night, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said one person is dead after a crash at Hardup Road and Wildfair Road. He said the victim was 78 year old Dorothy Ann Bozeman.
According to Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch, EMS, the Dougherty County Police Department and fire crews responded to the scene.
Fowler said it appeared that the car went through the stop sign and crashed, and then caught fire.
The coroner said that authorities transported the car from the scene to remove the body from the car.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.