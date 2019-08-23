UPDATE: Victim Identified in fiery Dougherty Co. crash

UPDATE: Victim Identified in fiery Dougherty Co. crash
Area of fatal Dougherty County wreck (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | August 22, 2019 at 11:49 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 7:44 AM

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Dougherty County that happened about 10:30 Thursday night, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said one person is dead after a crash at Hardup Road and Wildfair Road. He said the victim was 78 year old Dorothy Ann Bozeman.

Wildfair Road and Hardup Road
Wildfair Road and Hardup Road (Source: Google)

According to Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch, EMS, the Dougherty County Police Department and fire crews responded to the scene.

Fowler said it appeared that the car went through the stop sign and crashed, and then caught fire.

The coroner said that authorities transported the car from the scene to remove the body from the car.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.