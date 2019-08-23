Tift Co. educators reflect on life, legacy of John Smith

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County educators said they have lost their mentor and a beloved leader in the community and will carry on with the lessons they learned from him.
John Smith was what many called a legend in the Tift County Schools community.
“He always had an open door, you can talk to him about anything as it relates to leadership. Especially for J.T. Reddick, J.T. Reddick was a place that was near and dear to his heart,” said J.T. Reddick Principal Willie Dean.
Smith served as principal for the elementary school for 16 years before stepping into his new position as a board member in the early 2000s, serving District 2.
“Mr. Smith was the longest serving board member of our Tift County Board of Education. He led with strength and also gave us a perspective of his many years of education,” said Jonathan Jones, chairman of the Tift County School Board.
Smith set a goal to become the longest serving board member for Tift County schools and was only four months short of breaking that record before he died.
“He was just an amazing individual and amazing leader and those are some big shoes to fill here at J.T. Reddick. And I just hope I can be half the leader he was,” said Dean.
“The Message in any loss is the legacy the person leaves. Which Mr. Smith had a legacy of serving others, serving our community. it didn’t matter what background you came from,” said Jones.
People said Tift County Schools now have an angel watching over them with his tooth pick.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.