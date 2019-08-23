Qualifying numbers for Worth Co. are coming in for upcoming election

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Voters are already gearing up to cast their ballot in Worth County.
On November 5th, Worth County voters will cast their votes for who they believe will be the best for their city.
In Sylvester, voters will decide two city council members.
"We have District 1 and District 2 for Sylvester running and only one has qualified for District 1,” said Supervisor of Elections in Worth County, Brandy Harris.
Qualification began Monday and potential candidates have until Friday to sign up. Write-in candidates will be accepted next week.
A Sylvester voter says she will vote from home but expects candidates to be honorable.
“I will do a paper ballot, early vote. What they’re campaigning about, that they stick to that,” said District 2 voter.
Another voter hopes her next representative will make more of an appearance in her district.
Harris says you have until October 7 to register if you want to vote and says there are around 13,000 registered voters in the county.
Poulan, Warwick, and Sumner voters will also cast their votes in November.
- Poulan - Post 1, Post 2, Post 3 and Mayor
- Warwick - District 2 post 1
- Sumner - Post 2, Post 4 and Mayor.
