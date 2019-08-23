People fearful after seeing two shootings in one day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A man has been released from the hospital after a bullet grazed him in the head on Wednesday night.
People said they’re extremely shocked this happened hours after another man died.
Folks are not only disturbed about the multiple shootings in one day but the fact that police said it was at this intersection where the person was shot, is causing more fears.
Albany Police said Darrius Battle was in his car at the intersection of Loftus Drive and East Oglethorpe Boulevard when he was grazed by a bullet.
People in Albany said all of this is frightening.
“It’s scary. You got to try to be careful and watch every place you go and whatever you do,” said Lucius Richardson, resident.
But it didn't stop there.
Officers said Battle then drove to Flash Foods at Holly Drive and Highway 19.
That's six minutes away in distance.
Police said EMS took him to the hospital from there.
Richardson, has lived in Albany for 60 years. He said his city is no longer safe.
“The safest place you got is home, and that ain’t safe. Because they can come in there, just like they run the streets, they can run in there,” said Richardson.
APD said they’re still investigating this case, but they do believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Although Phoebe staff said Battle has been treated, Richardson still hopes change happens very soon.
“It’s really rough. It’s rough times. It’s like a war zone,” Richardson added.
If you have any information about this incident, call Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
