Moody Airmen donates time to volunteer at disability center

Moody Airmen donates time to volunteer at disability center
Almost a dozen airmen from Moody Air Force Base are taking protecting and serving to a new level. (Source: WALB)
By Ri'Shawn Bassette | August 23, 2019 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 5:34 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Almost a dozen airmen from Moody Air Force Base are taking protecting and serving to a new level.

Ten airmen visited the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center (LARC).

It’s a facility that helps people with disabilities to live and work in the community.

The group helped secure that facility for their program participants by building a fence.

Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant director, said they can’t thank the group enough for their support.

Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant director
Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant director (Source: WALB)

“They are in the business of service. That’s what they do. They’re serving our country each and every day and for them to come and give even more back to this particular community by doing this means the world not only to our organization, but to our community," said Jaramillo.

It was all a part of the Day of Caring, organized by the Greater Valdosta United Way.

The group helped secure that facility for their program participants by building a fence.
The group helped secure that facility for their program participants by building a fence. (Source: WALB)

The group was just one of many across the city giving back.

Jaramillo said the airmen are always welcome back and that they would love to see more people coming to volunteer their time.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.