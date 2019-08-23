1 killed in fiery Dougherty Co. crash

By Krista Monk | August 22, 2019 at 11:49 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 11:49 PM

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a wreck in Dougherty County Thursday night, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said one person is dead after a crash at Hardup and Wildfair roads.

According to Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch, EMS, the Dougherty County Police Department and fire crews responded to the scene.

Fowler said the victim’s vehicle was on fire.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.

