Is this your tailgate?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is wondering if you can identify the owners of tailgates that were stolen earlier this year.
Starting in April, police began responding to stolen tailgates all over the city and the search began for the thief or thieves responsible.
On Friday, August 16, investigators executed a search warrant after getting a tip that someone had several tailgates at their home.
Now, police need to identify the owners of the tailgates that were found.
If one of the tailgates belongs to you, APD said that you should bring your vehicle key to the Law Enforcement Center at 201 West Oglethorpe Boulevard to lock or unlock your tailgate.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the police department at (229) 431-2100.
Police have not said if a suspect has been identified or not.
APD said this case is still active and ongoing and anyone with any information that may help investigators is asked to cal CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
