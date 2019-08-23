Is this your tailgate?

Albany police recover several tailgates after receiving tip

Albany police search for owners of tailgates
By Krista Monk | August 22, 2019 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 11:51 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is wondering if you can identify the owners of tailgates that were stolen earlier this year.

Starting in April, police began responding to stolen tailgates all over the city and the search began for the thief or thieves responsible.

[ Theft of tailgates shocks Albany residents ]

[ Albany police send warning to thieves after 2-month tailgate theft trend ]

Albany tailgate theft

On Friday, August 16, investigators executed a search warrant after getting a tip that someone had several tailgates at their home.

Now, police need to identify the owners of the tailgates that were found.

If one of the tailgates belongs to you, APD said that you should bring your vehicle key to the Law Enforcement Center at 201 West Oglethorpe Boulevard to lock or unlock your tailgate.

A couple of months ago, truck owners in Albany and surrounding areas were reporting tailgate thefts. On 08-16-2019,...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the police department at (229) 431-2100.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified or not.

APD said this case is still active and ongoing and anyone with any information that may help investigators is asked to cal CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.