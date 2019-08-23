Grand jury rules officers’ actions justified the night Sgt. Ansari fatally wounded

“So, the officers walk up there. No one has drawn their weapons. they’re just checking it out, and Mr. Fuller jumps out of the car and just shoots, and murders Sgt. Ansari and shoots another officer,” Heap said. “Within 14 minutes, they find Mr. Fuller in a shed, coming out with a gun pointed at the officers, and the grand jury heard all of this evidence, and found that the officers actions were justified.”